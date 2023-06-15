CULTURE OF ACCUSING GOVERNMENT OF DIRECTING ARRESTS OF OPPOSITION LEADERS HAS EXISTED FOR DECADES – SACCORD

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe says citizens should sit down and interrogate whether they want to continue with the culture of blaming every arrest of opposition members on the government of the day.

Several PF members have continued to lament over the arrests of their members, describing them as political persecution.

But in an interview, Tuesday, Cheembe said the culture of accusing the government of the day of issuing directives for the arrest of opposition members has existed for decades. “From the SACCORD point of view, we are not sure whether the arrests that we are currently seeing are political or not.

Suffice to say that what we have seen in this country has been a pattern throughout consecutive governments.

(News Diggers)