CYBER ATTACK HITS MALAWI’S IMMIGRATION SERVICE

(BBC) Malawi’s government has suspended the issuing of passports following a cyber-attack on the immigration service’s computer network.

President Lazarus Chakwera told MPs that the targeting of the department amounted to a “serious national security breach”.

He revealed that the hackers were asking for a ransom.

But the president said the government would not give in to their demands and was working to resolve the problem.

“We are not in the business of appeasing criminals with public money, nor are we in the business of negotiating with those who attack our country,” he said on Wednesday.