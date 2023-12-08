DaBaby Says He Doesn’t Drink Anymore After Vomiting In Front Of His Daughter

After a wild ordeal on Interstate 77 that involved vomiting in front of his daughter DaBaby says he is giving up drinking.

DaBaby is opening up about a recent fight for his life with an unlikely opponent, alcohol. The lifestyle of a rapper involves nightly appearances at clubs, bars, and establishments where liquor is the main refreshment on the menu. The Carolina rapper revealed that an embarrassing ordeal in front of his daughter has him giving up the devil’s liquid for good.

According to Complex, he’s so serious about not drinking anymore that he will choose violence if he’s even offered a drink.

“It’s official, bruh. I don’t drink no more,” he shared. “Don’t try to give me no bottles, don’t try to offer me no shot, don’t do none of that. You offer me a drink from this point forward, I’m stealing the f–k out. It’s as simple as that. We gone get to hitting immediately. So, you better not be drunk ’cause I’m going to be sober. I’m stealing off sober.”

While that response seems very extreme he opened up on what led to this harsh set of rules moving forward. It all boils down to embarrassment in front of his daughter.

“I go pick my baby up,” DaBaby explained. “I’m throwing up on [Interstate] 77. She beside me in her car seat talking ’bout some ‘Good job.’ I’m fighting for my life in that back seat and my baby talking about, ‘Good job.’ Man, it’s embarrassing in front of my baby. I don’t drink no more.”

Typically when someone reveals they aren’t drinking ever again it’s in a joking manner and they return to the bottle sooner rather than later. However, with the optics of DaBaby’s story perhaps he will never touch liquor again. If so, good for him it’s setting a great example as a father, and having your daughter cheer you on as you puke has to be traumatizing. Furthermore, it has to make you question what in the world are you doing with your life.

We can say what we want about DaBaby but he seems to learn from every lesson put in front of him. You can watch him describe his drunken ordeal below.