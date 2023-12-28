DAD OF DEAD NYAU SUSPECTS ADVANCED MAGIC FROM RIVALS

The father of the 25-year-old Nyau dancer who died while performing on a 50-metre pole at Kathintha village in Kasenengwa suspects his fellow masquerades used advanced black magic on his son because of jealousy from his fellow dancers.

Drain Nyirenda, who played the role of Gologolo (entertainer), died instantly on Monday around 19:00 hours after inserting his head in the loop of a mosquito net string, which was tied to a pole during a performance at the village.

But Drain’s father Kenneth Nyirenda said in an interview yesterday after burial that his son was an exceptional Nyau dancer who was well known in Chief Chikuwe’s chiefdom.

He said his fellow Nyau dancers used black magic on him because of jealousy.

Mr Nyirenda said his son joined the Nyau brotherhood at the age of 15 and was a good dancer such that he could perform during Kulamba traditional ceremony of the Chewa which attracts attendance from within Zambia and those from Malawi and Mozambique.

Daily mail.