‘Daddy did it to mommy, and mommy is dead’ – Florida man allegedly killed woman in presence of two minors

Authorities in Florida have brought murder charges against a 28-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in the presence of her two children. Per WPLG, the fatal December 20 shooting stemmed from an alleged domestic violence incident.

The suspect, identified as Derrick Feliciano Bargman-Williams, shares at least one of the two children with the victim Jessica Frankel Singleton, 25. Police said Singleton passed away in a hospital after she was initially found in a car with a gunshot wound.

The minors who witnessed the fatal incident did not sustain any injuries, police added. Prior to the shooting, Bargman-Williams and Singleton engaged in a lengthy verbal altercation before it later became physical.

The arrest report stated that not too long before police responded to the scene, one of Singleton’s children said, “Daddy did it to mommy, and mommy is dead,” WPLG reported.

“We had a very dangerous person in the community and the K-9 was able to locate him and help us bring him into custody,” spokesperson with the Miramar Police Department Tania Ruez said.