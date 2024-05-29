Dan Pule has been arrested, he has been taken to Woodlands Police Station, charged with sedition against the State.

DAN PULE, MUNIR ZULU, MAUREEN MUBONGA, EDITH NAWAKWI AND BREBNER CHANGALA CHARGED

May 29, 2024 – Police in Lusaka have charged and arrested Dan Pule, 70, of New Kasama in Lusaka for one count of Expressing Hate speech based on tribe and one count of Seditious Practices.

Dr. Pule has been detained in custody waiting for court appearance.

Meanwhile, Police have officially charged and arrested Lumezi Member of Parliament Munir Zulu and his Mfuwe Constituency counterpart Maureen Mubonga for the offences of Expressing Hate speech based on tribe and Seditious Practices while Edith Nawakwi and Brebner Changala have each been charged with the offence of Seditious Practices.

All the suspects are detained in Police custody waiting to appear in court.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer