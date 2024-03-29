Dani Alves appears for his weekly court check-in in Barcelona

Former Brazilian footballer Dani Alves appeared at a Barcelona court on Thursday for his weekly visit accompanied by his lawyer Inés Guardiola.

Alves, who spent approximately 10 minutes in court without addressing the media present outside, had been released from prison earlier in the week after posting the required €1 million ($1.08 million) bail while awaiting the outcome of his appeal against a rape conviction.

Dressed in a brown jacket over white shirt, pants, and shoes, Alves exited the courthouse and proceeded to a waiting car nearby.

He is mandated to appear in court every Friday, as well as any other time when ordered.

Last month, Alves was convicted of raping a woman in a nightclub in December 2022 and sentenced to four years and six months in prison.

Throughout the three-day trial, he maintained his innocence.