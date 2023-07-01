Davido could earn over $20M in 2023 – Forbes

David Adeleke, better known by his stage name, Davido, is expected to break earnings records once more in 2023, with Forbes estimating that he will earn more than $20 million.

The multi-award-winning Nigerian artist derives his impressive income from a mix of royalties, brand partnerships, merchandise sales, and extremely lucrative tour appearances, according to Billionaires Africa.

Davido was the star of the prestigious 30 Under 30 Africa Summit in Gaborone earlier this year after appearing on the cover of Forbes’ Under 30 Africa list. A record-breaking 2 billion people have listened to his music worldwide, cementing his position as Africa’s beat ambassador, thanks to his unmatched musical ability.

His recently released fourth studio album, “Timeless,” has garnered a lot of positive reviews and tremendous digital success. With an astounding 133 million streams, including an impressive 43 million streams in the U.S. market alone, the album rocketed to the second position on Billboard’s World Album chart in just ten days of its release.

As Davido promotes his newest album internationally, industry insiders anticipate that his earnings will rise even further in the future.

Davido is not only a musical prodigy, but also a highly sought-after celebrity for endorsements. He has signed big deals with prestigious companies like Puma, Martell Cognac from Pernod Ricard, and smartphone maker, Infinix Mobile.

Fans all over the world can relate to his music because it is a contemporary fusion of African and foreign influences.

Aside from the music star’s impressive musical achievements, he takes part in charitable endeavors. His lighthearted request to his friends for birthday gifts and donations to be made to one of his bank accounts in honor of his birthday, resulted in him giving an unexpected $607,500 to various orphanages all over Nigeria in 2021.

The renowned artiste comes from a family with significant political and commercial influence. Adedeji Adeleke, his father, established Pacific Holdings Limited in 1983, which has since grown into an industrial conglomerate that operates power plants to produce the majority of the electricity in West Africa.

His grandfather also held the prestigious office of senator, and his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, currently serves as governor of Nigeria’s Osun State.

Davido has cemented his position as a formidable global force, thanks to his over 2 billion streams and FIFA’s personal choice of him to lead the collaborative “Hayya Hayya (Better Together)” soundtrack for the 2022 World Cup.