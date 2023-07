Davido is a King and he loves Chioma” Shan George weighs into singer’s alleged infidelity

Nollywood actress, Shan George has declared Davido a King.

The light-skinned movie star, made this known on a blog’s comment section as she wished on his latest cheating scandal.

Shan George, who is a fan of Davido and Chioma, declared that Davido loves Chioma. She added that the ongoing fiasco is just talk.

“Davido is a KING. And he loves Chioma. D rest na moimoi Ota-akara talk. End of story”.