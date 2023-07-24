Davido Pledges $10k For Hotel Worker Who Returned $70k

Award-winning Singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has promised to donate $10k to a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, who returned misplaced $70,000 to a customer in Lagos.

David disclosed this in a Tweet posted on his Twitter account on Sunday.

Reacting to the news he said, “Find her for me … I donate $10k”

Mary, upon discovery of the bag containing the huge sum of money, reported the incident to the hotel management.

The hotel’s General Manager, in line with the establishment’s policy of integrity and transparency, promptly initiated the process of returning the money to its rightful owner.

Credit: Twitter | davido