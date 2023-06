Davido Thrills Crowd At Juneteenth Concert In US

Afrobeats star Davido on Monday night thrilled the audience at the Juneteenth concert in Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, United States.

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrated every 19th of June to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US.

During the concert, Davido performed “Feel It” and “Unavailable” from his ‘Timeless’ album.

Credit: Instagram | thedavidodailyshow