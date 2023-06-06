Davido’s Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu, Hints At Changing Daughter’s Surname

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Afrobeat star, Davido, on Monday, hinted at changing the surname of their daughter, Imade Adeleke, to Momudu.

She made this known on her Snapchat on Monday.

The mother of one wrote, “Can’t wait to change her last name… I still think Momodu is 👌 as I’m Mom and Dad.”

Replying to a fan, she added, “Lol our elders say the truth is bitter, I haven’t even started yet.”

Momodu had last month taken to her Twitter page to rant about men financially bullying a woman into staying with them.

Credit: Snapchat | Sophia Momodu