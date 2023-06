CHAMA REACTS TO DEC SEIZURES: LUNGU CAN’T STEAL

By Mwenya Mofya

PF National Chairperson Davies Chama says he has worked with former president Edgar Lungu and, therefore, knows that he hasn’t stolen any money or hidden funds anywhere.

And Chama says he doesn’t understand the UPND government’s excitement, warning that whatever they are doing to others now might also be done to them in future.

Recently, the State seized properties linked to Lungu, his wife …

(Full story @ Diggers.news)