DEADLY KANYAMA ALCOHOL: PRODUCER LOSES THREE RELATIVES

Diamond TV investigations have revealed that a family behind the production of a poisonous alcohol in Lusaka’s Makeni Villa lost three of its members among the eight that died on Friday.

A friend of the family, has told Diamond news that the guardians to deceased 23-year-old, Rainford Banda, have been vending in illicit alcohol production for many years.

The source has further alleged that the family had admitted to purchasing a poisonous ingredient in the brew that led to the death of two more family members who had tasted it.

Sources further disclose that some of the illicit alcohol manufactured finds its way into some well-known outlets in Lusaka.

On Friday, Zambia Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Danny Mwale, confirmed that eight persons died in separate incidents within Kanyama compound as a result of drinking the same substandard product.

Diamond TV