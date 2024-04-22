Deal with those insulting HH – Milupi
CHARLES Milupi has instructed Gilbert Liswaniso, the UPND national youth leader to deal with anyone perceived to be insulting President Hakainde Hichilema in their criticism, vowing that the governing party shall no longer tolerate people in the habit of insulting the head of State.
And Obvious Mwaliteta, the Lusaka Province UPND chairman has threatened the Barotsse Royal Establishment (BRE) 2024 Kuomboka/Kufuluhela Organising Committee Chairperson, Nathaniel Mubukwanu with unknown reprisals for allegedly turning the Establishment into extension of the PF https://epaper.dailynationzambia.com/
Daily Nation Zambia
There are too many people insulting the head of state and this must stop and punish these people severely.
I think praise singers take criticism of their supreme leader as insults.
In any case, Milupi should not be directing brainless UPND cadres to take the law into their own hands. These cadres do not even know the law. We expect wisdom from our leaders, not this law of the cattle farm.
Vote wisely in 2026.