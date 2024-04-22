Deal with those insulting HH – Milupi

CHARLES Milupi has instructed Gilbert Liswaniso, the UPND national youth leader to deal with anyone perceived to be insulting President Hakainde Hichilema in their criticism, vowing that the governing party shall no longer tolerate people in the habit of insulting the head of State.

And Obvious Mwaliteta, the Lusaka Province UPND chairman has threatened the Barotsse Royal Establishment (BRE) 2024 Kuomboka/Kufuluhela Organising Committee Chairperson, Nathaniel Mubukwanu with unknown reprisals for allegedly turning the Establishment into extension of the PF

