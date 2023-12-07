Dear Young People A Revolution Will Never Be Televised.join In And Be Part Of The Agenda Towards Good Governance- Hon Binwell Mpundu

DEAR YOUNG PEOPLE A REVOLUTION WILL NEVER BE TELEVISED.JOIN IN AND BE PART OF THE AGENDA TOWARDS GOOD GOVERNANCE.

By Hon Binwell Chansa Mpundu

How long will you allow them to use you just in elections and they close their doors there after??

Will you allow them to continue sharing all the appointments in ministries,Senior government offices,embassies and parastatal companies without considering any of you young people??

Will you allow them to deny you of bursary opportunities in universities while they give those opportunities to their relatives??

Will you allow them to deny you of business opportunities and contracts while they award their companies and companies belonging to their friends??

Will you allow them use you to throw stones during elections while their children are away in good and expensive schools outside the country??

If these things bother you what are you waiting for .

DETAILS OF THE AGENDA COMING SOON.