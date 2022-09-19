Death of UCZ mothers saddens RTSA

STATEMENT: The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) this morning recorded a fatal road traffic accident in Nsama District of Northern Province involving a light truck-canter, killing twenty (20) people, all congregants of United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Nsumbu village and thirty-eight (38) injured including the driver.

The RTSA Acting Director and Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Alinani Msisya, has conveyed a message of condolences to the bereaved families and the UCZ describing the accident as tragic and unfortunate.

The accident happened around 01:00 hours when the driver the light truck-canter, Lloyd Chimambala of Nsumbu village, lost control of the vehicle and overturned as it was descending the Chaushi Hill, a few kilometers from Nsumbu.

Brief facts of the accident indicate that, the UCZ members were returning from a special church gathering – Consistory Conference which was held at Munwa area within Nsama district.

The Agency has dispatched a team of officers to investigate the cause of the road traffic crash to ensure that such incidences are mitigated.

The full accident investigation report will be made available to the public in due course.

Issued by:FREDRICK MUBANGA HEAD-PUBLIC RELATIONS