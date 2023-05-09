Authorities in the DRC announced on Sunday that the death toll from the floods that affected the east of the country has reached nearly 400.

Heavy rainfall in the Kalehe region of South Kivu province last Thursday caused rivers to overflow, which in turn caused landslides that engulfed several villages.

“I have lost 8 members of my family, we were 7 children in the family and I am left alone. My father and mother are also gone and all the little brothers. I am left all alone”, said survivor Darcein Bikanaba.

Another survivor, Alpha Safari, added “I have lost twelve members of my family, I have buried five bodies so far and seven others cannot be found, I am looking for them and hope to find the bodies to bury them with dignity”.

The authorities announced a day of national mourning on Monday, with flags lowered at half-mast “in memory of the lost compatriots”, according to the government.

The floods in eastern DRC came two days after heavy rains killed at least 131 people and destroyed thousands of homes in neighbouring Rwanda, which lies on the other side of Lake Kivu.