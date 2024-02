At least five people have died, and 14 people are hurt, according to Spanish news. This happened when a fire burned a tall building with apartments in Valencia.

Firefighters were helping people get off balconies and using cranes to reach people stuck on upper floors.

The mayor of the city says that they cannot find between nine and 15 people.

The building’s outside covering might have made the fire spread faster, like what happened at Grenfell Tower in 2017.