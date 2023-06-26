DEBT RELIEF CAN UNLOCK ECONOMIC BOTTLENECKS – KATEKA

The opposition New Heritage Party has observed that Zambia’s debt relief framework has the potential to set the country on a real development trajectory if well managed.

Party President CHISHALA KATEKA says the debt restructuring deal recently negotiated by Zambia is a real milestone in the country’s endeavour for economic recovery and growth.

Ms. KATEKA says has since commended President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA and the Zambian Government negotiation team for managing to negotiate the debt relief framework.

She has called on all patriotic Zambians to support the efforts government will be taking to bring about the benefits of debt relief in the weeks and months to come.

She says it is not going to be easy but with commitment and focus from government on productivity and investment in Zambian owned mining, commercial and agricultural ventures based on an all inclusive national development agenda, Zambia will win.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Ms. KATEKA sternly warned against misusing the opportunity that Zambia has been presented with.