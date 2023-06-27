DEBT RESTRUCTURING, BEGINNING OF REAL WORK – HH

June 27, 2023

LUSAKA – President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA says the recently reached debt restructuring programme is the beginning of real work towards achieving national development.

President Hichilema says the debt restructuring programme will enable government to invest more in priority areas.

Speaking this morning at State House when he met Nathan Belete, the World Bank Country Director for Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe, President Hichilema said the programme will enable investments in the country’s critical areas.

“For us, the debt restructuring programme is the beginning of real work towards our economic transformation agenda through increased investment in priority areas of human capital, agriculture, infrastructure, energy, private sector development, climate, and gender, among others,” President Hichilema said.

President Hichilema paid gratitude to the World Bank Group for the immense role it played in the country’successful debt restructuring agreement last week in Paris, France.

The President called for more support in broadening the country’s industrial base through robust value addition especially for Small Scale Entrepreneurs as this is a catalyst in the creation of more jobs especially for the young population.

President Hichilema said the New Dawn Government will continue improving the country’s technological and digital platforms to increase efficiency in many sectors including revenue collection and public information and services.

The President said Zambia remains committed to working in partnership with the World Bank on a shared vision to trigger inclusive growth and uplift the people of Zambia.

While in opposition, President Hichilema promised to restructure the country’s national debt hence the US$6.3 billion bilateral debt restructuring deal being among many major campaign promise fulfilments.

(C) THE FALCON