DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL WILL BOOST ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY – MUYUNDA

MAZABUKA Chamber of Commerce and Industry-MCCI President, Mukela Muyunda has stated that the debt restructuring deal that Zambia secured will massively boost the economy of the country.

Speaking during a Special Live Program on Byta FM Zambia Monday morning, Muyunda described the debt restructuring as a huge relief on the country’s debt burden.

He says the debt restructuring should not be trivialized as it is good for the country.

Muyunda adds that the deal will enable government to allocate more resources to education, health and other sectors and unlock other opportunities.

He pays glowing tribute to President Hakainde Hichilema and the New Dawn Government for clinching the debt restructuring deal.

Meanwhile, National Action for Quality Education in Zambia – NAQEZ Executive Director, Aaron Chansa has asked government to allocate more funds towards the education sector.

He believes that the debt restructuring deal will give government more room to allocate additional funds to improving the sector and recruit more teachers.