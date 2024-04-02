Debt restructuring not an immediate cure to Zambia’s problems – Musokotwane

ZAMBIA’s current economic problems shall not immediately vanish following the government’s agreement with Eurobond holders which is expected to result into debt restructuring, Situmbeko Musokotwane has cautioned.

And Dr Musokotwane, the Minister of Finance and National Planning has said the immediate resultant effect of the US$3.5 billion agreement with Eurobond holders is to prevent Zambia’s economy from plunging into a worse situation than what it would otherwise be in the absence of debt restructuring.

Dr Musokotwane has also counselled Zambians to critically analyze the people they vote into office or the country would continue to suffer humiliation by going back to debt default settings