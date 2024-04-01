DEBT RESTRUCTURING SAVED ZAMBIA FROM PAYING $4.9BN THIS YEAR- MUSOKOTWANE

By Masauso Mkwayaya

Government says the restructured debt has saved the country from paying about 4.9 billion U.S Dollars this year to official and private creditors.

Finance and National Planning Minister SITUMBEKO MUSOKOTWANE says this amount is nearly half of the 2024 National Budget, which totals around 7.4 billion U.S Dollars.

Speaking during ZNBC’s Sunday interview last evening, Dr. MUSOKOTWANE said once modalities are concluded , the Government will this year only pay less than 400 million U.S Dollars in debt servicing.

He says if the debt was not restructured, the Government would have struggled to fulfill its obligations such as civil servants’ salaries, buying medicines in hospitals and investing in infrastructure.

The minister said the country would have been crippled.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE has also revealed that Zambia has become the first country to restructure its debt under the G-20 Common Framework, with the restructured debt accounting for about 77-percent of the country’s total debt.

He said focus has now shifted to conclude negotiations with another type of private creditors who include Commercial Banks and companies like contractors who offered a service to Zambia in various sectors such as road construction and other infrastructure developments in the country.

And the Finance Minister said the Government has put in place laws which mandate leaders to seek authority from Parliament before borrowing money.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE says this is meant to ensure that the Government does not accrue unsustainable debt unlike in the past.

He said while the restructured debt is a significant step, it does NOT mean the end of the country’s economic challenges but should be seen as an opportunity for the Government to reorganize itself so that it continues attending to its responsibilities like recruiting teachers and nurses and paying meal allowances for students’ among other things.

Dr. MUSOKOTWANE has reassured the country that the government is actively working to streamline bureaucracy, to enable citizens to leverage the country’s resources for wealth creation and job opportunities.