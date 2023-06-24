DEBT RESTRUCTURING TO FREE RESOURCES FOR INVESTMENT-HICHILEMA

By Aphius Kaputula

President Hakainde Hichilema says the clinching of the US$6.3 Billion-dollar debt restructuring will allow the country to channel resources to productive sectors.



Speaking upon arrival from Paris at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, Mr. Hichilema said the debt restructuring agreement is part of the United Party for National Development –UPND’s pre-election commitments to restore macroeconomic stability.



The Head of State has urged Cabinet Ministers, government officials, civil servants as well as Zambians in general to embrace hard work in the aftermath of the deal for the country to realise the much needed benefits from the agreement.



He added that there is still more work to be done to engage private creditors on the remaining debt as the restructured part only accounted for official debt that is owed to bilateral lenders.



Mr. Hichilema has since thanked Presidents of the People’s Republic of China and France Xi Jinping and Emmanuel Macron respectively who chaired and co-chaired the G20 committee on debt restructuring.



In welcoming the President, Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu said the country was proud of his achievement to restructure the country’s debt.



Mr. Hichilema landed at around 9:05hrs at KIA to a thunderous welcome that included Cabinet Ministers Mr. Mwiimbu and his Health counterpart Sylvia Masebo, and Provincial Ministers, Sheal Mulyata and Credo Najuwa for Lusaka and Central respectively.

Others were members of the UPND hierarchy led by Secretary General, Batuke Imenda, Lusaka District Commissioner, Rosa Zulu as well as students and pupils led by University of Zambia Students Union -UNZASU president, Chanda Choongo among others.