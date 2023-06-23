Debt write-off Vs Debt Reschedule- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba
Debt write-off Vs Debt Reschedule
We are all waiting for a comprehensive statement to enlighten us on the details on this debt deal announced in Paris.
But what is clear is that China came through and gave a 20-year reschedule. The private lenders are yet to come to the party. If we went to China, we probably would have obtained a total debt write-off instead of a reschedule. Because only China was capable of doing that as the private lenders won’t give us a debt write-off.
They are saying we should be grateful for this first step. Yes we are grateful but also recognize the weakness and failures.
We sought a debt write-off or debt forgiveness of $8billion. We didn’t get that..the debt remains! We have to continue to pay for it for the next 20years with a grace period of three years.
I know sometimes people just want us to celebrate, even pyrrhic victories.
Mr Mwamba, sure no shame on the fact that you accrued this senseless debt just to get the cash so as to give faith and now HH worked so so hard to create some breathing space, then without shame, you are busy hallucinating….