DEC arrests ETG bosses for allegedly being found with FISP fertilizer which was being repackaged … lawyer at State House intervenes for suspects

Breaking news:

A joint team of police and Drug Enforcement Commission officers have arrested ETG senior managers for allegedly being found in possession of FISP fertilizer which was being repackaged in ETG fertilizer bags.

Those arrested are Kamal Kamatchi, the ETG supply chain manager and Prashant Rajan, another senior ETG employee.

The ETG general manager Mr Paresh is said to be on the run.

Sources close to the operation have revealed that State House, through a lawyer is trying… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/dec-arrests-etg-bosses-for-being-found-with-fisp-fertilizer-which-was-being-repackaged-lawyer-at-state-house-intervenes-for-suspects/