DEC ARRESTS FAZ PRESIDENT ANDREW KAMANGA FOR DEFRAUDING GOVT

FAZ PRESIDENT ANDREW KAMANGA HAS BEEN ARRESTED BY THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT COMMISSION (DEC) FOR ALLEGEDLY GOVERNMENT FRAUD.

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) arrested Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga on suspicion of defrauding the government.

Kamanga was summoned for questioning about the payment of K349,000 in allowances to two non-FAZ officials and K99,000 for airline tickets to Ivory Coast for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The arrest of Kamanga, a significant figure in Zambian football administration, has sparked both celebration and outrage among football fans and enthusiasts.

The DEC’s inquiry into the suspected financial irregularities surrounding the FAZ President has highlighted concerns about transparency and accountability in the management of public funds within the biggest sports office, the Football Association of Zambia.