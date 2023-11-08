DEC ATTENDS TO 1000 CLIENTS REQUIRING COUNSELING, REINTEGRATION

THE Drug Enforcement Commission-DEC managed to attend to 1,006 clients under the counselling and reintegration programme in the first three quarters of 2023.

Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Nason Banda says the clients were aged between 10 and 65 years, with the primary drugs of abuse being alcohol, cannabis, a combination of cannabis and heroin.

He tells Byta FM News that 938 of the clients were males while 68 were females.

Banda discloses that the Commission also sensitised a total of 454, 876 people on the dangers of engaging in illicit activities such as drug trafficking.

He says this was through 2,202 awareness activities which were conducted in institutions of learning, communities and workplaces in addition to 130 media awareness programmes on both radio and television.

