We’ve our own powers – DEC

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) director general Mary Chirwa says she does not need the permission of Director of Public Prosecution Lilian Siyuni to arrest or re-arrest anyone.

Ms Chirwa said she is not intimidated by Ms Siyuni’s letter to her expressing displeasure over DEC’s resolve to re-arrest former Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) provisional liquidator, Milingo Lungu.

Last Tuesday, Ms Siyuni entered a nolle prosequi in a case Mr Lungu was charged with theft and money laundering involving K4.4 million.

After discharging him, Lusaka senior resident magistrate Felix Kaoma warned Mr Lungu that his release was not an absolute discharge.

On Thursday, the anti- money laundering squad re-arrested and charged Mr Lungu with one count of allegedly being in possession of property suspected to be a proceed of crime- Zambia Daily Mail