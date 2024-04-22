DEC CAUTIONS FAZ PRESIDENT OVER HIS PRONOUNCEMENTS REGARDING THE SUMMONS

The Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC has cautioned the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ president Andrew Kamanga of being preemptive over his summoning by the Commission as there is nothing sinister about it.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga , his General Secretary have been summoned by the DEC over matters relating to the Association having taken non FAZ members to the Africa Cup at the expense of government resources.

The Football Association of Zambia -FAZ is said to have spent K341,900 in perdiem and k99,980 for return tickets on the two non officials using government funds.

This resulted in the Ministry of Sport writing FAZ to refund the money used as the two officials were non FAZ members a matter which raised mixed reactions from football stakeholders.

FAZ have since described the move as government -third party interference and have written the soccer governing body FIFA for their intervention into the matter.

But when queried over the insinuations by FAZ, DEC Director General Nason Banda laughed off the accusations by FAZ saying the Soccer governing body must separate the institution from the individuals who have been invited for questioning.

Banda says the FAZ officials must not be preemptive about the whole matter even before finding out why they were being summoned as there is nothing sinister about it but normal procedure.

