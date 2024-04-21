DEC CHALLENGED TO GIVE DETAILED REPORT REGARDING GOLD SCANDAL AND RELEASE OF AIRCRAFT INVOLVED IN THE SCANDAL

By Tellah Hazinji

Community Action Against Corruption has appealed to the Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- to release a detailed report regarding the gold scandal, because the brief statement presented by its Director Nason Banda, explaining the release of the aircraft which was embroiled in the gold scandal lacked substance.

Organization Executive Director Brightone Tembo says he expects the DEC Director to give a comprehensive statement on the release of the Bombardier Global express aircraft which was at the center of the gold scandal and also give details about the other locally registered airline, a King Air B190, because, two planes were reportedly involved in the scam.

Mr. Tembo says this is for the sake of accountability and transparency in corruption related matters and promotion of freedom of information.

He says no matter the circumstances, questions such as which company or individual owns the aircraft released by consent judgment of the court as DEC only said owners of the aircraft with no name mentioned.

Mr. Tembo says there are a lot of questions around this matter that should be answered.

PHOENIX NEWS