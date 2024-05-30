DEC  has released on bond Esther Lungu, Chiyeso and Charles Phiri after arresting them this afternoon

DEC ARREST FORMER FIRST LADY AND HER DAUGHTERS
Former First Lady Esther Lungu, her daughter Chiyeso and Charles Phiri have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) on charges of money laundering and being in possession of properties reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.
The truth is when the anointing of God is out of someone he or she remains bitter and God doesn’t look back.
Read 1 Samuel 28:1- 24
In verse 15 – 19 you will fully understand why ECL and his people are behaving the way they are.
so far ba ECL and his team are chasing the wind thinking he can catch up HH going to an extent of invoking the spirit of the dead ( Ba Sata MHRP), you just loo k at the man ECL works of late you will be suprised like Soul chasing David.