DEC NABS ABDUL NURRA

…. believed to be the main supplier of heroin in Lusaka’s notorious Chibolya compound

Thursday July 27, 2023

The Drug Enforcement Commission has arrested Abdul Nurra believed to be the main supplier of heroin in Lusaka’s notorious Chibolya compound.

Nurra a Tanzanian national also known as Mbiya Kayombo is a key player in Zambia of an organised trafficking network spanning east and southern Africa.

He has been on the Commission’s wanted list for some time now and has evaded arrest on a couple of occasions.

He was picked up with six others in a special operation conducted on 24th July, 2023. Nurra’s arrest has significantly disrupted the Zambian operations of this criminal network.

He has been arrested for Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs (namely 20.72 grammes of heroin and 6.72 grammes of cocaine) contrary to section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.

The arrest of Nurra is a show of determination and commitment on the part of the DEC to stump out the illicit drug trade in Zambia by identifying and arresting key players.

The Commission would like inform the public that it has heightened its surveillance measures and will leave no stone unturned in its quest to bring drug traffickers to book.

In another matter, the Commission on the Copperbelt has arrested Eustace Musompo aged 27 for Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs (namely 10.63 grammes of cocaine).

Musompo was nabbed in Kitwe after the Commission received reports of cocaine trafficking in the city.

A Toyota Mark X has been seized in relation to this matter

The suspects are detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon.

Hussein Khan

Public Relations Officer