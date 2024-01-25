DEC NABS SOCIALITE BEN LOMBE FOR ALLEGEDLY TRAFFICKING OVER 1.9 KG OF MARIJUANA

SOCIALITE Ben Lombe and his associate, Florence Solochi, have been arrested by the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) for allegedly, trafficking over 1.9 kilograms of Marijuana.

The suspects were picked up by officers from the commission within Kabwata township around 10 hours today.

Sources close to the case say the suspects are currently being held at Kabwata police station awaiting formal charges.

In Zambia, drug trafficking is a non-bondable and non-bailable offence.