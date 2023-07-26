DEC NABS TWO BUSINESSMEN

…. for fraud and money laundering involving over K4 million

Lusaka, Tuesday 25th July 2023

The Drug Enforcement Commission through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit has arrested two businessmen for fraud and money laundering involving over K4 million.

DEC Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan says the Commission has jointly charged Joseph Chulu aged 34 and Darlington Chulu aged 38 for Obtaining Money by False Pretences contrary to section 309 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Money Laundering contrary to section 7 of the Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act No. 14 of 2001 as amended by Act No. 44 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Mr. Khan explains that particulars of the offence are that Joseph Chulu and Darlington Chulu in their capacity as Directors/Shareholders in Damphen Clearing and Forwarding Limited jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st April and 30th November 2022 received money amounting to K4, 036, 392.83 through their company account purporting that they would supply a foreign businessman with 123 kilogrammes of gold when in fact not.

He says the two are on bond and will appear in court soon.

In another matter, the Commission in Lusaka has arrested Samson Mwanza aged 35 for Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs (namely 5.94 grammes of cocaine) contrary to section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No.35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.

“Mwanza was apprehended in special operation conducted in Mandevu compound.

Meanwhile, the Commission in Kazungula Southern Province has arrested Given Simonda aged 31 for trafficking in 200 packets of high grade cannabis and loose cannabis weighing 409.9 grammes. Simonda was nabbed after the Commission received reports of the trafficking and illicit use of this high grade cannabis in the Livingstone and Kazungula districts,” reviewed Mr. Khan.

“The suspects are detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon.

The Commission has noted an increase in incidences of people trafficking in this high grade cannabis. The public is hereby informed that this strain of cannabis is very portent with high quantities of the psychoactive ingredient delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol unlike the locally grown varieties.

It is predominantly grown in green houses in one of the neighbouring countries and smuggled into the country. This cannabis has now become the preferred recreational drug of choice among the affluent.”

He said in order to deal with this scourge, the Commission has scaled up its surveillance measures and the recent seizures at Chirundu and now Kazungula are a clear demonstration of this.

“After the clean-up of the Lusaka’s Central Business District by the Zambia Police Service and the Lusaka City Council Police, significant quantities of abandoned loose cannabis were handed over to the Commission. While the Commission is aware that there were genuine people peddling their wares and merchandise on the street, there were also criminal elements that took advantage of this state of affairs and were involved in the illicit drug trade,” he said.

“Needless to say the clean-up of the CBD is a welcome move as a lot of criminal activity that was hiding under the umbrella of street vending has been nipped in the bud.

The Commission recognises the vital role law enforcement agencies play in ensuring the safety and security of public spaces and communities. This collaboration with the Police and other law enforcement agencies is in line with the Inter – Agency Framework Agreement which espouses unity in fighting crime in whatever form.

The Commission would also like to express its sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for its efforts in maintaining cleanliness and order in our streets and public spaces. A clean environment is key in curbing criminality, as it helps uncover and deter illicit activities.”