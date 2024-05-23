DEC probing loans acquired under PF admin

By Hannock Kasama

The Drug Enforcement Commission -DEC- has started investigating the alleged misappropriation of loans secured by the PF Administration for road construction and other projects.

The loans were allegedly not used for the intended purpose.

DEC Director General NASON BANDA says the Commission will actively investigate the possible misappropriation of loans.

Mr. BANDA also says the non-conviction forfeiture of goods deemed to be proceeds of crime is one of the best models of recovering stolen assets.

He said this in an interview with Journalists in LUSAKA when Paramount Chief CHITIMUKULU of Northern and Muchinga Provinces called on him.

Meanwhile Paramount Chief CHITIMUKULU has been honoured by the DEC for his anti-drug abuse sensitisation programmes in his chiefdom.

The traditional leader was gifted a medal by Mr. BANDA.

Before the recognition ceremony, the Paramount Chief called for collaboration among the DEC and various chiefdoms in the country in efforts to stamp out drug abuse and trafficking.

He said drug abuse has a negative impact on the future of youths.