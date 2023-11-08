DEC SEIZES K19 MILLION SUSPECTED TO BE PROCEEDS OF CRIME

By Rhodah Mvula

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has disclosed that it seized and froze bank accounts involving over K19 million suspected to be proceeds of crime, between January and September 2023.

DEC Director General, Nason Banda says the delay in concluding some cases is a major concern, however, the commission has increased efforts to expedite legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Mr. Banda says the gold scam case is one of the major highlights of the commission’s operations this year.

Mr. Banda could, however, not comment on the status of the foreign nationals linked to the case as reports suggest that they are out of the country.

The Drug Enforcement Commission made the announcement during an update on the commission’s operation from January to September 2023