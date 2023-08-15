DEC seizes private jet with at least $11m cash on board

By Mukosha Funga Njenga

THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has conducted an operation at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport and seized a private jet that was scheduled to leave the country with at least US$11 million in cash, weapons and some suspected gold.

Drug Enforcement Commission Director General Nason Banda confirmed that there was an ongoing operation involving a private jet at the airport, but declined to give details, saying it would be dangerous for him to pre-empt the investigation, yet promising to update the nation today.

“I am yet to get the full details from the officers on the ground, so I can’t make a statement at this stage. What I can tell you is that it’s true, there is that operation at…..

