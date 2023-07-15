DEC SEIZES PROPERTY WORTH OVER K10 MILLION

The Drug Enforcement Commission has in the past two weeks conducted operations on the Copperbelt, Chirundu and Kazungula in the Southern province that have led to several arrests involving counterfeit United States dollars, benylin with codeine and

cannabis.

In the same period, the Commission has completed the forfeiture of three earth moving machines and three Toyota land cruisers.

Counterfeit Currency

On the Copperbelt those arrested are two Chingola based businessmen for possession of counterfeit notes amounting to 311, 700 US dollars. The duo has since been detained in

custody while awaiting court appearance. While in Lusaka the Commission has arrested one male for possession of 78, 600 US dollars counterfeit. The Commission wishes to advise members of the public not to conduct foreign exchange transactions in

unauthorised outlets.

Benylin with Codeine

Meanwhile, the Commission in Southern Province has arrested two males for trafficking in 66 boxes of Benylin with Codeine cough syrup. The suspects were intercepted at the Kazungula One Stop Border Post as they were coming into the Republic from Botswana.

The Commission has since seized a Volvo Truck registration number BLA 9699 and a Fuso Truck with registration number BAT 9327 that were carrying the contraband.

The driver of the second truck is on the run and the Commission has since launched a man hunt to bring the suspect to book.

Codeine is a controlled narcotic drug under the second schedule of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The Commission is aware that codeine is used as an alternative by persons dependent on heroin. However, it is equally addictive.

Cannabis

Further, the Commission in Lusaka has arrested two females for Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances namely 68.1 kilogrammes and 68.8 kgs respectively of high grade cannabis contrary to section 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances

Act No. 35 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia. The suspects are detained in lawful custody and will appear in court soon.

Forfeitures

The Commission would also like to inform the nation that it has succeeded in having a number of movable assets forfeited to the State with a total cost value of K10, 120,000.00.

The six assets are as follows:

i. Toyota Land Cruiser ALX 7066

ii. Toyota Land Cruiser ALT 8929

iii. Toyota Land Cruiser BAB 4733

iv. Escorts EC 5250. S Drum Compactor

v. JCB JS305 LC Excavator

vi. XP263 XCMG Rubber Pneumatic Tyre Roller

Issued By

Nason Banda

DIRECTOR GENERAL