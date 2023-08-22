DEC SHIFTS SEARCH FOR GOLD – CASH TO INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL

By The FOX Newspaper

A horde of Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) officers have conducted a search at Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka in a quest to find hidden Gold and the missing UD5 million.

DEC officers picked businessman and Whistleblower Shadrech Kasanda from the Lusaka Central Police cells this afternoon with the hope of locating Gold and Cash.

The officers arrived at Inters around 16 hours and went direct into room 207 where it is said that Kasanda at some point had lodged in.

A search that lasted over an hour was done in the presence of his lawyers too, without other three suspects, namely Osward Diangamo who is Bene Mukuni Traditional Ceremony Organising Committee Chairperson and an ally to State House.

Others are Jim Belemu, the Chief Executive Officer of Mahagony Airline and an ally to State House and a pilot known as Kawanu.

It is believed that DEC is yet to search the trio.

Pressure is mounting on State House to exonerate those linked to State House in the Gold – Cashgate scandal, with instructions pointing at finding anything incriminating Kasanda, who claims to be a Whistleblower.- The FOX Newspaper