DEC SUMMONS KAMANGA, 3 OTHERS OVER AFCON EXPENDITURE

By Darious Kapembwa

HOURS after the Copper Queens sealed qualification to Paris Olympics, the government through the Drug Enforcement Commission Anti-Money Laundering Unit, has summoned FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and three others for questioning over two officials that were part of the advance party at the last AfCON in Ivory Coast.

This is despite FAZ asking government to deduct the money paid to the duo from the over K17.5 million that government owes the association in unrefunded expenses.

During the AfCON, Young Lusaka Dynamos executive member Madalitso Kamanga and his National Assembly counterpart Jairos Siame were part of the entourage in the advance party where they ran extra errands for the national soccer team which was housed in a secluded place in San Pedro.

They were also paid together with the government entourage that they were running errands with as has always been the case during big tournaments.

But the ministry of sport changed upon return from the tournament where Zambia was ejected in the first round and wrote a demand letter to FAZ through permanent secretary Kangwa Chileshe that FAZ return all the money spent on the two as they were not employees of FAZ.

“We have noted your position on the advance party that travelled to Ivory Coast on behalf of the Football Association and we wish to respond as follows: The two individuals Mr Madalitso Kamanga and Mr Jairos Siame who travelled to Ivory Coast were appointed to represent the Association due to their experience and specialisation just like we have done previously with all other support staff attached to the national teams such as team managers, equipment managers, media personnel and other personnel who are employees but are paid by the ministry. The duo were therefore appointed to represent the association as we did not have sufficient experienced manpower from the secretariat to undertake the tasks,’’ FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga responded. ‘’The ministry has always paid for non-FAZ employees who have represented the Association in different functions. Should the ministry still demand for a refund from the Association, FAZ proposes that the claimed amount of K341, 902.00 and K99, 980.00 be offset against an outstanding amount of over K17, 500,000 owed to the Football Association by the ministry. We look forward to an amicable solution of this matter and the settlement of the outstanding.”

After that, minister of sport Elvis Nkandu during a meeting on April 25, said all matters before the DEC related to the issue be abandoned and that they would be dealt with administratively by his office.

But the DEC has gone ahead to issue callouts to the FAZ president, FAZ general secretary and the two FAZ members in question to appear before it on Wednesday.

FAZ has since notified world governing body FIFA on the development.

The ministry of sport has on numerous occasions asked FAZ to use its resources for assignments involving the senior men’s national team and the Copper Queens when government had come short with a promise to reimburse, but had not done so, leading to the figures accumulating.