Home politics UPND Defence minister Ambrose Lufuma has WARNED the Zambian public against issuing statements... politicsPFUPND Defence minister Ambrose Lufuma has WARNED the Zambian public against issuing statements that have potential to incite military personnel to rising against govt April 9, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Ambrose Lufuma Statement by Defence Minister Hon Ambrose Lufuma on the UN allowances for your attention LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.