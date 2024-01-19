DEFENCE PS, SERVICE CHIEFS VISIT FUNERAL HOME OF LT GEN SHIKAPWASHA

By Buffalo Reporter

Defence Permanent Secretary, Mr Norman Chipakupaku, paid a visit to the funeral home of former Zambia Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Ronnie Shikapwasha (Rtd), this afternoon.

Accompanying Mr Chipakupaku were Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff, Major General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele, and other service chiefs.

Through Zambia Correctional Service Commissioner General Fredrick Chilukutu, the service chiefs expressed their respect for the late Lt Gen Shikapwasha, describing him as a courageous senior officer who served the nation with utmost dedication.

Mr Chilukutu emphasized that Lt Gen Shikapwasha’s commitment to his duties should serve as an inspiration, as he diligently served the country in various capacities.

During their visit to the funeral home, the delegation signed the book of condolences and comforted the bereaved family.

Lt Gen Ronnie Shikapwasha passed away on January 15, 2024, at Maina Soko Medical Center in Lusaka.

Apart from his role as ZAF Commander, he also served as Defence Attaché to the United Republic of Tanzania, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Home Affairs, and Foreign Affairs, and Keembe Member of Parliament in the MMD government.