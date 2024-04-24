DEFEND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND HIS PROGRESSIVE POLICIES- Spuki Mulemwa

DEFEND PRESIDENT HICHILEMA AND HIS PROGRESSIVE POLICIES

24/4/24

The New Dawn Administration under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema has only been in power for two years and some months, yet unprecedented development is visible everywhere across the country.

Receiving scores of defectors from various political parties in Mulobezi District today, Western Provincial Vice Chairman Mr Austin Muneku urged the party rank and file to defend the President who is being criticized and insulted by disgruntled elements.

” Defend the President and his progressive policies as he means well for Zambia, particularly Western Province which was previously marginalized in terms of development is now receiving a fair share of the national cake” he said.

He called on all the defectors to feel at home in UPND and appealed to the old members to welcome and work with the new members to grow the party as politics is about numbers.

And speaking on behalf of the defectors, Sabwendo Mushabati, a former PF Ward Secretary and Mufuzi “Soldier” Sundano a former PF Mulobezi District Mobilization Chairman said they defected to UPND because of the good policies of the New Dawn Administration under the able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema.

They cited Free Education, Social Cash transfer, and the increased CDF which is changing the developmental landscape and lives of the local communities in Western Province.

Meanwhile UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman Max Kasabi urged the people of Mulobezi to continue supporting President Hichilema, whose desire is to improve citizens’ welfare and make Zambia a better place for all.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.