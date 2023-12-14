DEFENSIVE DUO OF MUSONDA AND MABIKA POISED FOR CHIPOLPOLO DUTY

The defensive partnership of Scottish-based Frankie Musonda and US-based Aime Mabika could soon be a reality for the Chipolopolo Boys on official duty, with both defenders named in Coach Avram Grant’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast next January.

Mabika, despite receiving a Zambian passport, has yet to feature in an official match for the national team after being overlooked on three previous occasions. However, his potential partnership with Musonda, who displayed impressive chemistry in international friendlies, has Zambian supporters excited for the upcoming tournament.

The absence of Musonda in Zambia’s World Cup qualifiers in November highlighted the importance of their partnership. With Dominic Chanda and Stoppila Sunzu at center back, the defense looked disorganized and conceded four avoidable goals. Musonda’s return from injury and Mabika’s potential debut could provide much-needed stability at the back.

Interestingly, Coach Grant has also included Miguel Chaiwa, who was left out of the World Cup qualifiers due to lack of game time with Swiss side Young Boys. Additionally, young talent has been given a chance, with Italian-based striker Kingstone Mutandwa (Cagliari), Spanish-based Francisco Mwepu (Atletico Sanluqueño loanee from Cadiz), and Cadiz counterpart Peter Chikola all receiving call-ups. Serie A midfielder Mannah Chawisa (Atalanta) and Israel-based Gift Mphande are among the other young stars included. Local talent hasn’t been overlooked, with U-23 national team skipper Golden Mashata and FC Muza striker Andrew Phiri also getting the nod.

The Chipolopolo Boys will enter camp on December 26th in Lusaka, as they prepare for their quest for continental glory in January.-Zed Sport