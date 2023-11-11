Delay Is Not Denial, Davido Celebrates Debut Grammy Nominations

Afrobeats star, Davido, has celebrated his first Grammy nominations, which saw him competing in three categories.

In the nomination list released on Friday, Davido’s nominations include ‘Timeless’ for Best Global Music Album, ‘Feel’ for Best Global Music Performance, and ‘Unavailable’ ft Musa Keys for newly created category, Best African Music Performance.

Reacting to the nominations, Davido wrote on X, “3 nominations at the Grammys!! Delay is not Denial!! “

Asides Davido, Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy, also bagged four nominations.

Asake, Olamide, and Ayra Starr also made their Grammy nomination debut with one nomination each.

Asake and Olamide’s ‘Amapiano’, Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, Davido and Musa Keys’ ‘Unavailable’, and Tyla’s ‘Water’ were the nominees in the newly created category, Best African Music Performance.

Burna Boy’s other nominations include; ‘Sitting On Top of the World’ featuring 21 Savage for Best Melodic Rap, ‘I Told Them’ for Best Global Music Album, and ‘Alone’ for Best Global Music Performance.

The 66th Grammy will be held on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.