MONGU: 15/04/2022

DELAY TO RESULTS DECLARATION DUE TO POOR ROAD NETWORK IN THE PROVINCE __ MUNEKU

UPND Mongu District mayoral Campaign manager Mr Austin Muneku has charged that the delayed results are due to poor road network because the previous regime neglected the province.

So far Out of 88 polling stations in Mongu central Constituency, 79 polling stations have been counted and consolidated by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.

UPND = 7,532

PF= 607

PNUP =342

Rejected 49

Vote cast 8,530

Nalikwanda Constituency has not yet been delivered to the totaling Centre due to the poor road network.

Mongu District consist of two Constituencies, Mongu central Constituency and Nalikwanda Constituency.

Mr Muneku has called on the people of Mongu District to exercise patience as the Commission was doing it’s best to deliver credible results but charged that the UPND Victory in Mongu mayoral Bye election is a clear indication that the people of Western province have hope in the UPND Government.