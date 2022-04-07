DEMOCRACY IS UNDER THREAT IN ZAMBIA, KABUSHI LAWMAKER TELLS THE BRITISH MINISTER FOR AFRICA

…..as he stages a one man protest in Lusaka, Zambia.

LUSAKA, Thursday, April 7, 2022 (SMART EAGLES)

KABUSHI CONSTITUENCY Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has staged a lone protest against the diminishing democratic space in the country under the New Dawn Administration.

This occurred when Hon Lusambo displayed a banner bearing “some of the ills” transpiring currently in the country to United Kingdom (UK) Minister for Africa Vicky Ford while saying “Democracy is under Threat”.

Responsibilities of UK’s Minister for Africa includes Sub-Saharan Africa, economic development, Conflict, oversight of international financial institutions, CDC (UK government’s development finance institution), research and evidence among other things.

Ms Ford is in the Country on a three-day official visit aimed at continuing building the modern partnership between the UK and Zambia

Hon Lusambo however took the opportunity to protest over alleged impartiality of the Speaker and that there is no fight against corruption but political persecution.

And the PF Kabushi lawmaker told the visiting Minister that some of the real issues which should be looked at are those displayed on the banner.

Hon Lusambo’s banner read; “ Parliament is not independent, the speaker is killing our democracy, the Speaker is not impartial, there is no fight against corruption but political persecution”.