Democracy will be saved – Niger president

Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum has said the country’s “hard-won achievements will be safeguarded” after soldiers announced a coup on national TV.

“All Nigerians who love democracy and freedom will see to it,” according to a statement on the detained leader’s account on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The foreign minister posted on the same platform calling for all democrats and patriots to make efforts to defeat this “dangerous adventure”.

Hassoumi Massoudou was also quoted by the AFP news agency as telling France24 that the elected government was the “legitimate and legal authority”.

The minister told the TV station that the president, who has been held by troops from the presidential guard since Wednesday, was “in good health”.

Soldiers said on national television on Wednesday that they had carried out a coup, dissolved the constitution, suspended all institutions and closed the nation’s borders.

The move has been condemned by the UN secretary general and other global leaders.